New MRI scanner now up and running at Friarage Hospital

A new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner is now up and running at the Friarage Hospital – thanks to the support of local residents.

This month, the radiology team scanned its first patients on the diagnostic equipment which, when fully operational, will treat 22 patients a day, seven days a week.

The opening is a milestone for South Tees Hospitals Charity which launched a fundraising campaign to bring a scanner to the Northallerton hospital and has, to date, raised in excess of £1.4million.

This includes £500,000 pledged by the Friends of the Friarage who have generously supported the appeal in partnership with the charity.

The scanner will be used to detect a wide range of conditions in almost any part of the body.

The trust’s chief executive Siobhan McArdle said: “I would like to thank both South Tees Hospitals Charity and the Friends of the Friarage on behalf of our organisation for their remarkable fundraising efforts and continued support.

“The new MRI scanner, along with other planned service developments such as The Sir Robert Ogden Cancer Centre, demonstrates our long-term commitment to delivering clinically safe and sustainable services to the people of Hambleton, Richmondshire, Whitby and the surrounding area from our Friarage site.”

South Tees’ head of fundraising Paul Watkins explained the success of the campaign was down to the ‘overwhelming support and passion of the local community’.

He said: “The hard work really started a few years ago when we launched this appeal and its success can be directly attributed to the generosity of the residents of North Yorkshire who have really done us proud.

“While the scanner is not yet fully operational, it was a proud day to see the first patients – and radiology staff –using this equipment.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the Friends, the charity team and everyone who has supported this campaign. As a charity, we will continue to fundraise for the Scanner Appeal but it’s great that the Friarage now has this essential diagnostic equipment.”