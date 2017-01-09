New dementia home close to completion

A topping out ceremony has been held at the new £500,000 home for people living with dementia and their families in Burton Leonard.

George Armitage House, near Harrogate, will be a hub for people living with dementia and their family and carers which will provide resources and support for those dealing with the difficult disease.

The charity behind the new house, Dementia Forward, was formed in April 2012 and is a vital source of information, advice and support in Yorkshire. It currently supports over 1,200 families at any given time.

This ground-breaking new home is the brainchild of Dementia Forward CEO Jill Quinn and Valerie Armitage.

After the two were introduced, Jill’s plans for a hub melded with Valerie’s idea of a house for people with dementia to use. Very quickly they combined their plans and started the search for a suitable building.

Jill Quinn said: “We are very excited about the project, which we hope will be complete and ready for opening in April. We have talked about such a place for years and the timing is perfect.”

Valerie Armitage said: “I am delighted that all our patience and planning has come to fruition.”

Dementia Forward provides number of services. Call 01765 645904 for details.