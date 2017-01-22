MP visits new extra care housing scheme

The MP for Thirsk and Malton recently visited a new extra care housing scheme known as Orchid House at Herriot Gardens.

Kevin Hollinrake was taken on a tour of the new scheme at the Sowerby venue and saw for himself the facilities and support available for the residents. He also took time to chat with the residents.

Mr Hollinrake met Mrs Phillips, who moved from Aberdeen in Scotland to be near her daughter in Sowerby.

She had been fine in her own bungalow until her health and mobility deteriorated and the property was no longer suitable and she needed some support to continue to live as independently as possible.

Mrs Philips told Mr Hollinrake that her apartment is beautiful and spacious, she loves living at Herriot Gardens and she can’t believe the help and support she has received.

Thirteen Group worked on the project in partnership with North Yorkshire County Council, Hambleton District Council and construction company Galliford Try Partnerships North, supported by funding from the Homes and Communities Agency. Galliford Try’s housebuilding division, Linden Homes, is marketing the properties for sale.

David Pickard, director of operations at Thirteen Group, said: “We were delighted to welcome Mr Hollinrake to Herriot Gardens. Thirteen is proud to show off. We invite anyone interested in living here to come and have a look around. We are sure they will be impressed.”

Mr Hollinrake said: “I was delighted to see the superb new premises and facilities at Orchid House, it was immediately apparent how much thought had gone into creating the community at Herriot Gardens.

“I would like to congratulate the Thirteen Group, NYCC and the Hambleton and Richmondshire Clinical Commisioning Group and all the staff at Orchid House on their vision and hard work in delivering this scheme.”

Offering a choice of 64 one and two bedroom apartments and 26 two bedroomed bungalows for rent and shared ownership, the new scheme also has the benefit of staff on hand to provide support 24 hours a day, a vibrant cafe/bistro, and somewhere for people to meet and greet guests.