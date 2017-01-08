MP helps celebrate rugby club’s honour

A North Yorkshire rugby club has won the seal of approval from its national governing body – and local MP.

Northallerton RUFC is now a Rugby Football Union accredited club and its certificate was presented to the club chairman at its recent home game against Wensleydale by Richmond MP Rishi Sunak.

The club had to meet a series of conditions and standards to achieve the award.

These included the attraction and retention of new players, coaches, volunteers and referees, robust child protection policies, and working with the local community.

Founded in 1882 and based between Brompton and Northallerton, the club fields three senior teams and has a growing junior section.

Club chairman Bob Baker said: “RFU accreditation is the gold standard all clubs should aspire to and we delighted to have satisfied the demanding criteria to make the grade.

“The club has upped its game and we now have up to 100 youngsters involved which is great news for the future.”

Mr Sunak said: “This is clearly a very well-run club with ambitious plans for the future. I was delighted to present the certificate marking the accreditation and to meet many of the club’s senior members and players.”

After the presentation and buffet lunch, the club’s 1st XV rounded off the day with a 14-5 defeat of their local rivals.