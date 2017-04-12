Mountain to climb for fundraiser

A Wetherby fundraiser is to climb Manaslu Mountain in Nepal in a bid to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Father of three, Ramon Romero, 38, of Grove Crescent will be tackling the 8163m climb on the Mountain of the Spirit in September 2018.

The Veterinarian working for the Food Standards Agency decided to attempt the challenge because the effects of cancer in his family and friends. His cousin Irene, 44, and mother of two young children, has been diagnosed with an advanced stage of the disease. Unfortunately, this is the sixth family member affected by the disease and it triggered him to act.

Ramon said: “The training journey is really difficult including daily dedication and purposely designed for altitude, but it’s so motivating to know that the money I raise will be helping Cancer Research UK to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.”

Ramon is hoping to raise beyond £8,163. Sponsor at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Ramon5Romero

Sarah Mattison, Cancer Research UK’s local fundraising manager for Wakefield said: “We are absolutely delighted that Ramon has decided to attempt such a great challenge to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

“He will be and has been doing lots of preparation and we’re sure he is going to have an amazing experience. We can’t thank Ramon enough for his support and want to wish him the very best on the day.”

Sarah added: “Cancer Research UK has made enormous progress in the fight against cancer. However, we have only been able to do this thanks to the dedication and commitment of our volunteers and supporters without whom we would not be able to fund our research.”