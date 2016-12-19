Motor club races to £1k to aid cancer charity patients

Yorkshire Dales Autograss Club has donated £1,000 to Macmillan Cancer Support to help fund its vital work supporting people with cancer and their families.

The club from West Tanfield raised the cash from the British Autograss Series Round held in September this year.

Club Chairman Phil Sherwood said: “We chose Macmillan as several friends and members of the club have had support from Macmillan in the past few years, and couldn’t think of a better charity to support.”

The money will be used to help fund Macmillan’s vital cancer services including specialist nurses working throughout the NHS, a nurse-run support line and grants for cancer patients with money problems.

Macmillan’s fundraising manager for North Yorkshire, Michaela Ryder said: “We are very grateful for this donation. No one should have to face cancer alone and with support like this, they won’t have to.

“This donation will go a long way to helping us be there for people with cancer and their families.”

For help visit www.macmillan.org.uk