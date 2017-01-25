Meet the Nidderdale author

Nidderdale born Hazel Stevens will be signing copies of her debut novel Our Ede at Waterstones in Harrogate on Saturday.

Hazel, a retired specialist teaching assistant at York’s Huntington School, still visits family in Nidderdale and Harrogate despite living in Scotland where she enjoys the peace to focus on her writing.

Our Ede is the family story of Alf Wagstaff, his wife Lib, their two sons Ike and Sam, and their daughter Ede.

Set in the suburbs of Leeds during the 1950/60s, Alf would like his daughter Ede to have a refined profession, suitable for the lady he wishes his daughter to be.

He wants her to go to secretarial college. Ede, a feisty Yorkshire lass, however, has other ideas.

Visitors to Waterstones on James Street, can meet Hazel and get a copy of her book signed from 11am.

The book will be available at the Waterstones event on Saturday, it can also be obtained from most book stores or the publisher - www.bookstore.blackwolfedition.com