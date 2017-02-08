Marking 50 years of Vauxhalls ownership

Collecting a new Vauxhall car proved to be a golden moment for Pat and Brian Williams as they celebrated a 50-year love affair with the Griffin badge.

Staff at Sherwoods’ Northallerton branch celebrated with a special cake, flowers and the keys to a ‘golden’ Mokka X 1.4 Turbo 4x4 Elite.

The SUV is the Williams’ 15th Vauxhall in a history that stretches back to 1967 and their first purchase, a Victor 101 and 620,000 miles.

Mr Williams, of Pickering, said: “We don’t think of Sherwoods’ Andrew Forster as a salesman, he is more like a friend to us.”

Each time the retired quantity surveyor and former head of property with North Yorkshire County Council meticulously recorded the mileage, fuel quantities and servicing and repair costs.

He said: “I started doing this as a student because money was tight and I had to stick to a strict budget – then I just kept doing it. Looking back it is interesting to see in the 1970s that four premium tyres and a wheel balance cost me £13.90.”

Brian’s proud collection over the years includes: Vauxhall 101, 2.0, dark blue, 1967-69, 105,000 miles; Vauxhall Viva 1.6, gold, 1969-73, 58,345 miles; Vauxhall Viva 1.8, gold, 1973-76, 44,362 miles; Vauxhall VX2.3, green, 1976-85, 87,144 miles; Vauxhall Cavalier 1.6, grey, 1985-90, 42,353 miles; Vauxhall Cavalier 1.8, red, 1990-95, 48,718 miles; Vauxhall Cavalier 2.0, red 1995-96, 19,361; Vauxhall Vectra 2.0, red, 1996-99, 41,637; Vauxhall Vectra 2.0, green, 1999-03, 69,229; Vauxhall Vectra 2.2, green, 2003-06, 55,704; Vauxhall Astra 1.8, blue, 2006-09, 34,126 miles; Vauxhall Astra Twintop 1.8, panacotta, 2009-11, 24,745 miles; Vauxhall Astra Twintop 1.8, black, 2011-13, 25,656 miles; Vauxhall Mokka SE 1.4 Turbo, brown, 2013-17, 31,000.