Major law firm advice over prison project

International law firm Trowers and Hamlins has advised Hambleton District Council on the joint venture with Wykeland Properties Limited to develop the former prison in Northallerton as a major mixed-use regeneration project.

The development of one of Northallerton’s most historic landmarks will see the long disused prison transformed into a complex of residential, retail and leisure outlets, designed to complement and enhance the existing economy and community.

The law firm has advised the district council on all aspects of the transaction.

Partner Helen Randall, who led on the deal, said: “We are extremely proud to have worked on this deal, which will undoubtedly see the site become one of the most iconic examples of regeneration undertaken.

“The development will provide important new employment opportunities, cultural facilities and retail outlets for the area, and we look forward to seeing the project progress.”