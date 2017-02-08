Lions launch centennial fund for area good causes

Knaresborough Lions Club has launched a one-off fund to support organisations in the area.

The Lions Centennial Community Fund marks the centenary of the founding of Lions Clubs International, one of the largest volunteer service organisation in the world.

Organisations in the Knaresborough, Nidderdale and surrounding areas are invited to apply to the Fund for donations for worthwhile causes, says President of Knaresborough Lions, Martin Brock.

“Grants will be made to a maximum £1,000 per organisation,” he said.

Details of the Fund and a downloadable application form are available on the Lions website, www.knaresborough.co.uk/lions-club or by emailing knaresboroughlions.community@hotmail.co.uk. The deadline for receiving applications is 28 April 2017.

“Lions Clubs International is celebrating its 100th birthday this year and we are helping to mark this by launching this fund for the communities in our neighbourhood,” added Martin.

“We welcome applications from any local groups involved in providing services. Where money is short we hope to assist with fundraising efforts.”

Under the terms of its Centennial Community Fund, Knaresborough Lions welcome applications for grants of up to £1,000 from organisations for one-off projects. Applications will not be considered for core funding, and will be considered only from constituted organisations rather than from individuals.

Individuals and families seeking assistance can contact the Knaresborough Lions in the usual way.

And Martin revealed the theme of one of their major fundraising events - the Bed Race, which will take place on June 10.

“This year, the theme is Heroes and Villains, and Knaresborough Lions have decided to take this opportunity to highlight volunteers and carers – our real heroes in Yorkshire.

“We would like to have the groups nominate their own heroes. Then we will invite the winner to be one of our VIP guests at Bed Race, with a partner. The person should reside or volunteer in Knaresborough and Nidderdale to and including Pateley Bridge,” Martin added.

To apply, email lionbedrace@hotmail.co.uk or contact Martin at 99 High Street, Knaresborough, HG5 0HL before March 31 with a quick note of why they are the champion volunteer in their organisation, include contact details.