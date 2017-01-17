Leyburn doctors are rated ‘outstanding’

A Yorkshire Dales medical practice, one of the best in the country, has been praised by Richmond MP Rishi Sunak.

The MP described the Leyburn Medical Practice as a “beacon of excellence” after visiting the team of family doctors and support staff in Leyburn.

The Leyburn Medical Practice has been rated “outstanding” by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an inspection in October last year. Nationally, only 200 (or 4%) of family doctors reach this standard.

Mr Sunak said: “I was hugely impressed by the team and the results of its work.

“The CQC report describes the practice as effective, responsive and well-led providing an excellent service to the people of Leyburn and the surrounding villages and I can only agree.”

The inspection report singled out the practice’s treatment of the elderly, the vulnerable, those with long-term conditions and mental health problems, including dementia, for special praise.

It also praised the practice for its innovation in using a paramedic practitioner to offer a minor injuries service and emergency call-out service.

The service is believe to be unique in the UK.

Mr Sunak met the practice staff, including manager Stephen Brown and paramedic practitioner Pete Shaw, during his visit to the doctors’ modern premises in Brentwood, Leyburn.

He said they had briefed him on the issues they faced in looking after their 6,000 registered patients.