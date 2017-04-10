Leisure centre set for £2.5m revamp

A proposed £2.5million revamp of Northallerton’s leisure centre has been given the green light.

Members of Hambleton’s planning committee approved the move during their meeting on Friday 30 March.

The decision means construction work on the Hambleton District Council run facility will begin within weeks.

The authority is nowworking with development partner, Alliance Leisure Services Limited, on the massive redevelopment scheme – which includes a gym extension, two studios for group exercise and spinning classes; along with new and improved changing rooms.

Leader of the Council, Councillor Mark Robson said: “Planning consent means we can make a start on this exciting scheme for Northallerton – and Hambleton District Council.

“It will mean we can offer an improved programme of activities to help promote the health and well-being of people of all ages and levels of fitness.”

The lion’s share of the project will be borne by Hambleton District Council itself – councillors will invest £2.3 million to extend and refurbish the health and fitness facilities.

The remaining £213,000 comes as National Lottery funding from Sport England – which is specifically targeted at improving the swim change facilities.