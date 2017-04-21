Key funding role gets two-year extension

A role which has helped to bring in almost £2million in funding for Hambleton-based businesses is being extended for a further two years.

Members of Hambleton District Council’s Cabinet have agreed that the external funding officer has proved an invaluable resource.

In the last 18 months Jayne Cranston, working alongside other council officers, has helped secure £1.8m in LEP (Local Enterprise Partnership) funding for the Dalton Bridge scheme near Thirsk – and another £55,000 for a variety of businesses from other grant sources. Many other projects have also received funding.

She is also looking at LEADER grant applications in excess of £200,000 for a variety of farm shops and attractions, three grants totalling £560,000 for Wensleydale Railway improvements, and a £600,000 grant for green space projects at the Sowerby Gateway Project.

She will also be heavily involved in funding applications in relation to the redevelopment of Northallerton Prison.

Deputy Leader of the Council, Councillor Peter Wilkinson, said: “Jayne can work with businesses to secure external investment to help them build and grow – something she has been very successful in over the last 18 months.

“Many businesses do not realise there are funding pots out there waiting to be accessed.

“We are very excited to see what is coming in the future – with eight bids waiting for an answer on £167,000 and another ten in the pipeline for a shared total of £1.57million it is looking very promising for businesses in Hambleton.”