‘I’m going Dutch to win – Brexit or not’

Butcher Anthony Kitson has returned from his inaugural foray as the first-ever English showman to compete at Holland’s premier Easter prime cattle highlight, Paasvee 2017

And while Anthony, who runs Kitson & Sons Butchers, which a shop in Northallerton as well as others in Hutton Rudby and Stockton-on-Tees, didn’t figure among the prizes, he described his trailblazing venture as a “great experience.”

Anthony made his history-making debut when flying the flag for British butchery at the famous open air cattle showpiece in Schagen with a Dutch-bred Belgian Blue cow he bought a week before the event from Paul Van Driessen, who farms south-west of Rotterdam. He said: “I was made really welcome at Paasvee, which was attended by some 26,000 people. It was an amazing show of cattle and I now have more idea of what the judges are looking for.

“I’ll certainly be back next year to have another crack – in fact, three well-known Dutch cattle farmers over there will all be looking for a potential champion for me. We’ll be going all out to win it in 2018 – Brexit or not!”

Anthony saw his pioneering 2017 representative pass through the abattoir in Holland. It has now returned to the UK and the meat will be fully matured before going on sale for the May Day bank holiday trade at Kitson & Sons Butchers’ three shops in High Street, Northallerton, Stephenson Way, Stockton-on-Tees, and North End, Hutton Rudby.

“It has proved a fascinating journey,” he added.