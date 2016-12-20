How Yorkshire property price growth compares to the rest of the UK at the end of 2016

The value of homes in Yorkshire grew on average by 5.5 per cent in 2016, according to a property website.

Zoopla said the average British home has piled £19,348 onto its value from January to early December - equating to an increase of £56.57 per day typically.

The website said the average price of a home in the Yorkshire and the Humber region now stands at £173,362, which is an increase of 5.58 per cent from 2015.

Values in England have seen the biggest increase, rising by 7.59 per cent to an average of £325,575 since January. In Scotland, values have increased by 5.56 per cent to an average of £185,355. Values in Wales have seen 3.8 per cent growth over the year, to reach £179,074 on average.

Across Britain as a whole, the average house price now stands at around £308,790.

At a local level, Diss in Norfolk was found to have seen the biggest jump in property values over the year, with a 16.2 per cent increase taking the value of the average home to £305,896. Leatherhead in Surrey saw the next biggest growth, according to Zoopla, with property values rising by 14.7 per cent to reach £833,631.

Property values in Aberdeen were found to be the weakest-performing across Britain over the past year, with values falling by 2.83 per cent to £217,234. Llandudno saw the next biggest fall in values, with a 2.38 per cent decrease taking the average property price there to £195,623, according to Zoopla.

Zoopla's search figures also showed "garden" was the most popular term by those using its website, followed by "garage". It has also seen a particular increase in people putting "parking" into their searches during 2016.

Lawrence Hall, a spokesman for Zoopla, said: "2016 has certainly been a historic year, with the events of the past six months giving rise to potential political uncertainty. However, the property market - it seems - remains resilient and property values across Britain have continued to grow."

Here is how property values have increased since the start of the year across regions in England, according to Zoopla, with the average value recorded this month followed by the increase compared with January:

East Anglia, £358,401, 11.56%

West Midlands, £220,993, 8.74%

South East England, £411,736, 8.44%

South West England, £297,054, 7.88%

North West England, £190,005, 7.57%

East Midlands, £209,183, 7.42%

Yorkshire and the Humber, £173,362, 5.58%

London, £680,593, 5.12%

North East England, £187,683, 2.41%

Here are the top 10 areas with the strongest property price growth since January, with the average value recorded this month and the percentage increase since January, according to Zoopla:

1. Diss, Norfolk, £305,896, 16.20%

2. Leatherhead, Surrey, £833,631, 14.70%

3. Southall, London, £382,153, 14.55%

4. Crook, County Durham, £121,949, 14.45%

5. Seaford, East Sussex, £351,888, 14.29%

6. Woodford Green, Essex, £616,925, 14.28%

7. Chippenham, Wiltshire, £338,102, 14.14%

8. Northwood, London, £915,207, 14.13%

9. Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex, £387,248, 13.80%

10. Upminster, Essex, £552,561, 13.77%

And here are the areas with the weakest price growth looked at by Zoopla, with the average value recorded this month and the percentage change since January:

1. Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire £217,234, minus-2.83%

2. Llandudno, Conwy, £195,623, minus-2.38%

3. Ashington, Northumberland, £108,611, minus-2.31%

4. Bangor, Gwynedd, £165,673, minus-1.03%

5. Newquay, Cornwall, £264,892, minus-0.81%

6. West Drayton, London, £360,604, minus-0.43%

7. Ossett, West Yorkshire, £167,224, 0.02%

9. Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent, £93,458, 0.25%

10. Pontypridd, £144,413, 0.51%