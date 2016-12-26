How did the region's firefighters spend Christmas Day?

House fires, crashes and more than one Christmas dinner disaster kept the region's firefighters as busy as ever yesterday.

The Christmas Day call-outs began at Bower Road in Harrogate at a minute past midnight with the first of many false alarms investigated by crews after automatic fire alarms were set off.

With high winds continuing in much of Yorkshire yesterday, Skipton crews were dispatched to Sutton-in-Craven at around 11.30am to make safe loose scaffolding boards on a site in High Street.

They used harnesses and a triple extension ladder to remove the loose boards, which posed a threat to the public.

While many families were tucking in lunch and getting ready for the Queen's Speech, crews from both North Yorkshire and Humberside's fire services were drafted in to help tackle a house fire at Chestnut Court in Hemingbrough, near Selby.

Arriving at around 2.15pm, crews from Selby, Huntington, Howden and Goole found one bedroom was well alight.

They used breathing apparatus, a jet, a hose reel, a thermal imaging camera and an aerial ladder platform while bringing the blaze under control.

A North Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said the cause at this stage was believed to be carelessly discarded smoking materials.

As the afternoon continued, there were calls to a Harrogate home where burnt food had caught fire in the oven, an address in Selby where the oven itself was ablaze, and a false alarm caused by cooking fumes at a property in Thirsk.

Meanwhile, in Hull it was the dishwasher catching fire that prompted calls for help from the fire service at around 5.30pm.

The occupiers had used buckets of water to put out the flames and managed to get the machine outside the home in Loveridge Avenue by the time crews arrived.

Humberside Fire Service said there was smoke damage to the kitchen and water damage to the floor, and oxygen had to be given to a woman suffering smoke inhalation.

Later, firefighters gave first aid to the female driver of a car which crashed on the A63 in Hambleton and helped to put out a chimney fire at a house in Pickering.