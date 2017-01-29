Hoists giving access to leisure centre pool

A new pool hoist, ceiling tracking hoist, and height adjustable bed have been installed at Bedale Leisure Centre – providing better access to the swimming pool.

The improvements were made after a disability audit at the centre in partnership with the Local Area Action Group.

The audit highlighted that people with more complex needs struggled to access the swimming pool using the existing fixed chair hoist system.

The new equipment allows fixed seat or sling entry to the pool making it far more accessible.

The ceiling track hoist, situated in one of the cubicles, has a manual traverse allowing 360 degree movement to enable easier transfers from wheelchairs to the new height adjustable bed for changing.

Fiona Wilson, manager at the centre, said: “The old fixed chair pool hoist was almost twenty years old.

“We are extremely grateful to have received funding from the Bedale local historic charity - Rector and Four and Twenty (which helps local good causes) to enable us to purchase this new equipment.

“It is envisaged the equipment will be used by various pool users ranging from people with a wider range of disabilities, people who are rehabilitating from an injury and the mature adults who prefer assistance into the pool.”