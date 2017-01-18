Hospital radio in running for awards on 40th anniversary

Harrogate Hospital Radio has started its 40th year in great form with three nominations for the Hospital Radio Awards 2017.

The radio station, which has been operating since October 1977, has been nominated in three categories in this year’s Hospital Broadcasting Association awards in March.

The Solid Gold Sixties Show has been nominated for Best Specialist Music Programme; the Volunteer for Harrogate Hospital Radio scheme for Best Station Promotion; Ellie Jackson for Best Female Presenter.

Chairman Mark Oldfield said: “Making the shortlists again and securing three nominations is a great achievement by our station and its dedicated volunteers.

“We’re all wishing the best and keeping our fingers crossed for our nominated shows and presenters at the awards ceremony.”

He added: “For Ellie, being shortlisted in these awards is becoming a force of habit, and it’s the seventh time in the last eight years that she has made the cut. We all believe this year is her time to shine at the awards night.”

The National Hospital Radio Awards will be held on Sunday, March 28, during a gala dinner at the HBA Annual Conference, being held in Bolton.

The awards are judged by professionals working in the radio and health service industries.

Anyone wanting to find out more about Harrogate Hospital Radio, and the work it does, should contact the station on 01423 553342.