Get on your dancing shoes and move

Wannabe dancers who fancy following in the footsteps of their favourite Strictly Come Dancing stars have the chance to twinkle their toes and raise money for Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People.

Martin House is preparing for its own version – Strictly Get Dancing – but needs one more couple to put on the glitter and glamour, and prepare to dazzle on the dancefloor.

The show takes place at the Engine Shed in Wetherby on Saturday 4th November, and couples undergo six weeks of rehearsals on Sundays at Danceology in Wetherby with danced teacher Jean Harvey, starting on Sunday 24 September.

Bhranti Naik, Martin House fundraiser and Strictly Get Dancing organiser, said: “It doesn’t matter if you have never set foot on a dancefloor before, or if you attend a regular club or class.

“Strictly Get Dancing is a chance to learn a new skill, get fit, have fun, but most importantly to raise money for Martin House. Dancing and music is a joyful thing, and Martin House is a joyful place, so it’s a fantastic way to support us.”

For more information contact Bhranti at bnaik@martinhouse.org.uk or call 01937 844569.