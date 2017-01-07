Hall skills wanted at National Trust site

The National Trust is appealing for workers at a major visitor attraction in North Yorkshire.

The trust is digging deep in a search for both green fingered and clean fingered enthusiasts to help with the smooth running of Beningbrough Hall.

It is looking for people with good communication skills to help out at the historic hall near York and is hosting open days to give anyone interested the chance to find out more.

Drop-in sessions will be held at Beningbrough Hall, Gallery and Gardens on Tuesday 10 January 10 and Saturday 14 January, where interested parties can meet the team to discuss what opportunities could suit you – paid or voluntary.

A spokesman said: “How about helping to keep the wheels turning with administrative support, project work or as part of the volunteer recruitment and training team?

“Then there are the regular Artrageous! workshops where you will help families get hands-on and creative, or tell the stories of the hall and the families that used to call Beningbrough home.

“Not to mention tending the gardens or parkland. That’s where Tony Standish started out two years ago.

“Now, when the schools visit, he swaps his donkey jacket for coat and tails to become Beningbrough’s very own Jeeves.”

Mr Standish said: “I had 38 years sitting behind a machine making Kit-Kat and I wanted to do something outdoors.

“Then I got involved with the below stairs team who needed a new butler. The first time leading the children I was petrified, now I love it.

“If you start here and find you don’t like what you’re doing, they’ll look to find something else that will suit your needs.”

The drop-in sessions run between 10am and 2pm at the hall. To find out more visit http://bit.ly/NTYorkjoinin or call 01904 472027.