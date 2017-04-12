Hair cut for needy children

A kind-hearted schoolgirl from Boston Spa made a double donation to a charity that is close to her heart by undergoing a sponsored haircut.

Emma Lockwood, a Year 7 pupil at The Grammar School at Leeds, went for the chop in support of the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs of real hair free of charge for children who have lost their own through cancer treatment or other illnesses.

Now sporting a smart new bob, Emma was able to donate nine inches of hair after her restyle, which the Little Princess Trust will send off to its specialist wig manufacturer.

As well as her gift of hair, Emma donated over £1,000 to the charity thanks to the generous support of her family and friends - £881 through her online giving page together with additional cash donations.

Emma said: “At my old school a friend had cancer and lost all her hair but couldn’t get a nice wig.

“So, when I was feeling nervous and didn’t want my hair cut short, I kept thinking it’s going to be made into a wig for someone who really needs it.

“Thank you to all my friends who have supported me.”