Golfers’ bunker shots suiting appeal to a tee

A few misplaced shots in golf are always par for the course, but hitting the bunker on the 18th hole at Thirsk and Northallerton Golf Club has also hit golfers’ pockets.

Every time they landed a ball in the sand, players found themselves having to put their hands in their pockets for the Friarage Hospital’s £2million MRI Scanner Appeal.

The ‘fines’, coupled with a number of events held by the club, have raised £1,026 for the appeal – a fundraising partnership between The Friends of the Friarage Hospital and South Tees Hospitals Charity.

It’s the second presentation the club has made this year – the same amount was donated in June – and Friends’ Chairman Upendra Somasundram, who is himself a keen golfer, collected the cheque from men’s captain Ian Warnock and ladies’ captain Gill Fox.

Dr Somasundram said: “The club captains chose the Scanner Appeal as their charity of the year and the support they’ve given us has been brilliant – £2,053 is a fantastic sum of money.

“We’re delighted to support such a worthwhile cause and it’s always great to see the local population getting behind it as well.

“Building work to house the new scanner has already begun but we will continue to fundraise right up until the equipment is installed which is expected to be around the end of March.”