Golden day brings school memories flooding back

A Golden day was had by the community who came together to mark the 50th anniversary of Bramham Primary last Saturday.

The school staged a summer fair with a host of entertainment and nostalgia to mark the milestone which also attracted former pupils and staff.

NAWN 1706244AM1 Bramham School 50th. Birthday. Charlotte Turner(8), Eloise Newton(7), Lucas Turner(4), Nicky Green and Hattie Bell(4) are all busy on the Hook a duck stall. (1706344AM1)

Executive headteacher, Sarah Richards, said: “It was lovely meeting former teachers, some from when the school first opened, and hearing all about the years gone by.

“I’ve invited them back to come and speak to the children - they will love that.”

The children opened the Fair and welcomed everyone with songs and then went on to perform song and dance routines throughout the afternoon.

The school hall, playground and field were a hive of activity as children bounced in an inflatable disco dome, had their faces painted, hooked ducks, splatted rats, decorated biscuits, tried to score goals past their PE teacher, and much more.

NAWN 1706244AM3 Bramham School 50th. Birthday. Mr. Brotherton tries to keep the ball out. (1706344AM3)

There was also an abundance of stalls to treat the taste buds, whether something from the BBQ, a pancake, scrumptious cakes, or a glass of Pimms from the bar. It was an afternoon full of smiles and happy faces.

Extending a warm welcome to former pupils, their parents and staff was an important aspect of the day - offering them the opportunity to take a nostalgic walk down memory lane.

Organised school tours took place with Year 5 and 6 children and their teacher, proudly showing visitors around their school.

There was also a display of memories and memorabilia from over the past 50 years - a chance for former pupils to spot themselves and peers in old photographs, and reminisce about their school days.

NAWN 1706244AM2 Bramham School 50th. Birthday. Emma Garlick and Misha Kitchen both 9 with friends.(1706344AM2)

A Golden Crown Parade by the children, with prizes awarded for best decorated crowns, wrapped up the celebration for the school.

The Golden Summer Fair was organised by Friends of Bramham School and their chairman, Georgina Mills, said: “Today has been a wonderful and memorable day for our school - opening our doors to past and present pupils, their families and teachers, to celebrate together the 50th anniversary of our thriving village school.

“We would like to thank everyone who supported our event, as we have raised an incredible £3,300 for the school to go towards our exciting new Outdoor Classroom Project.”