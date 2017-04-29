Future Inspirations at Richmond School

Students will be able to walk in the footsteps of royalty thanks to an initiative offering a taste of university life.

Experts from the University of St Andrews, where both Prince William and his wife Kate studied, travelled to North Yorkshire for an FE and HE fair.

Richmond School and Sixth Form College hosted the Future Inspirations event, which attracted universities and colleges from as far away as Scotland and Lincoln, many from the prestigious Russell Group of establishments.

Seventeen organisations, also including Cleveland College of Art and Design, Darlington and Middlesbrough Colleges and media company Purple Creative, set up stalls in the school hall.

Hundreds of students from Years 11 and 12 were able to quiz the representatives about courses, student life and sign up for visits, summer schools and to receive prospectuses.

St Andrew’s education liaison officer Duncan Vickers said: “Richmond School and Sixth Form College is a very reputable school and we have accepted its students before.

“It has been great talking to students and we look forward to welcoming the next generation to study with us.”

Richmond School and Sixth Form College careers and employment manager Liz Mannion said: “Universities have given us feedback that students from Richmond Sixth Form have a strong work ethic and are very well prepared for university life.

“Recognising that university isn’t for everyone, we also invited FE and arts colleges, as well as experts in apprenticeships, so there really was something for everyone.”