Friends win national art and prose contest

Two best friends have both won a national competition in an incredible coincidence of art and prose.

Richmond School and Sixth Form College students Eva Midgley and Florence Hall each entered the Spirited Arts competition run by NATRE, the National Association of Teachers of Religious Education.

Year 10 student Eva Midgely took the honours in the category themed ‘Could Britain be a Rainbow Nation?’

She was more delighted still to hear her best friend since primary school, Year 8 student Florence Hall, had won the ‘Seeing Jesus’ category.

Richmond School and Sixth Form College RE teacher Emily Fenney said: “To have one winner was great and two amazing, but for them to be best friends as well was an incredible coincidence.

“They have done brilliantly well.”

Eva, 15, of Reeth, said: “My water colour depicting a rainbow nation started with a photograph of Florence, altering the skin tones to show the differences in society.”

Florence, 13, of Richmond, said: “It was great to have won my category and when Eva told me she had won with the picture of me, that was just incredible.”

Both students also wrote a piece of prose as part of the competition. Their work has been published on the NATRE website and will be used in lessons nationally to inspire students in their RE studies.