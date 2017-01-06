Fond tributes paid to former council chief

Tributes have been paid to Alderman and former chairman, Michael Heseltine, who passed away on 30 December, aged 78, following a short illness.

Born and raised in Redcar, Michael read Medieval and Modern History at Birmingham University before moving to the area in 1960 to pursue a teaching career at Scorton Grammar School.

Having already served as a county councillor for 14 years, Michael was elected as district councillor for his local Scorton Ward in 1991 and worked tirelessly across a range of committees, as well as being elected as chairman of the council twice – first in 2000, and then again in 2003. Michael made the difficult decision to retire from his district duties at the 2011 local elections after 20 years of continuous service.

Later that year the council admitted Michael as an Honorary Alderman in recognition of the eminent services which he had rendered to the District of Richmondshire.

Leader of the council, Councillor Yvonne Peacock, said: “He was a great mentor when I first became a councillor and helped me hugely.

“We became good friends and remained so when he left the authority.”

Brompton on Swale and Scorton Ward Councillor, Ian Threlfall, said: “He served his community impeccably and will be greatly missed.”