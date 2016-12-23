Festive feast for homeless

Harrogate Homeless Project has once again laid on festive feast for staff and service users, catering for 105 people – the most ever - at its annual Christmas event.

Supported for the third time by Harrogate-based energy supplier CNG, the lunch comprised the full three courses with all the trimmings.

CNG even included some gifts and sent down members of the team to assist on the day.

Liz from the Harrogate Homeless Project commented: “What a great event it was – it seems to go from strength to strength.

“The service users I chatted to were absolutely buzzing about it and I noticed some of our more ‘difficult to engage’ clients had come along and really enjoyed it too.”

Dave Skeet from CNG added: “We work with a number of local organisations, but it is crucial that at this time, when services like this can often reach breaking point, that we do what we can to help.

“CNG is proud to support the work of the HHP and the work it does, not just at Christmas, but year round, to support those facing homelessness.”