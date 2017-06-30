Festival highlights line up for week two of programme

You’ve read all about Week One of the month-long Harrogate Music Festival, featuring Armonico Consort, Tim Garland and the Young Musician, Savitri Grier. Armonico will also host ‘Drink to Music’ with the charismatic Oz Clarke, alongside a free ‘Big Sing’ event.

Week two begins on Wednesday July 5 until Sunday July 9.

Highlights include the unmissable experience of the European Union Chamber Orchestra in the glittering Royal Hall, with BBC Finalist Ben Goldscheider, performing music by the world’s most famous musical dynasties - the Haydn and Mozart families.

Ben said: “These two families, in addition to Beethoven, really laid the foundations for classical music composition for the centuries that followed.

“As a player, to study and perform this music is sheer joy and vital for understanding all of the music that came both before and after it.”

The Young Musician Series continues with Maria Marshall. Two new commissions will premier with The Gould Piano Trio, and the Bard of Barnsley, poet Ian McMillan, also features.

