Feeding station to highlight Yorkshire best

Food and drink producers from across the region are joining forces to create a locally sourced feeding station menu to boost riders taking part in this year’s charity bike ride for the business community.

Organised by Iconic Cycling Events, the Carter Jonas LandAid Pedalthon aims to end youth homelessness in the UK and last year attracted more than 300 riders from 80 business teams from the region.

Amy Souter, associate partner of National Property Consultancy Carter Jonas, said: “The feed stations are always a huge attraction for the riders enabling them to enjoy a taste of Yorkshire as well as riding through it and I am certain the variety of delicious produce will not fail to delight.”

The ride is co-sponsored by Yorkshire brewer T&R Theakston and will start and end at the brewery in Masham.

Yorkshire Tea, the Wensleydale Creamery, Appleton’s butchers, Brymor Ice Cream, and Baltzersen’s are just some of the producers featured on Friday May 12.

Sandra Bell, marketing manager of The Wensleydale Creamery, said: “We are delighted once again to support the Carter Jonas LandAid Pedalthon with our award-winning truckles of Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese, lovingly handcrafted just up the road from Masham.

“In the spirit of the ride, we hope our cheeses will help fuel riders to the finish while celebrating the very best of Yorkshire, from the fantastic produce to the spectacular scenery.”

Riders will have the choice of an 80-mile challenge ride or a 40-mile social ride and will enjoy a feast alongside a pint of Theakston’s finest ale at the finish line.

Entry is open to individuals and corporate teams, and costs £75 per rider or £400 per team of six with all profits donated to LandAid.

For more information and to register visit the website www.yorkshirepedalthon.co.uk.