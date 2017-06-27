Yorkshire weather: Heavy rain and strong winds to last

What a difference a week makes.

Yorkshire has gone from sweltering under the June sun to being battered by heavy rain and strong winds.

Temperatures will be a staggering 20C cooler tomorrow than during the height of the heatwave with showers expected to last until the end of the week.

The full Met Office forecast:

Today:

Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, these sometimes heavy and prolonged, especially over the Pennines this morning. Some limited bright or sunny intervals may develop, these most likely this afternoon. Feeling rather cool for many places. Maximum temperature 16C.

Tonight:

Cloudy, with outbreaks of rain at first, perhaps with some heavier bursts. An area of persistent, and heavy, rain will soon spread northwards and then continue through the night. Minimum temperature 10C.

Wednesday:

Feeling distinctly cool as windy conditions develop, especially along the coast and over high ground. Heavy rain persisting for much of the day, perhaps becoming drier from the south later. Maximum temperature 13C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Thursday cool with outbreaks of rain. Friday a brisk northerly wind will develop, steadily pushing the rain away southwards, with sunny spells following. Saturday dry and fine, then rain later.