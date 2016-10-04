Enjoy the lights fantastic as abbey extends opening hours

Floodlights will shine on a major tourist attraction this month as the nights draw in.

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal will be opening late on Saturdays for the Fountains by Floodlight illuminations.

The event sees the abbey illuminated in a spectacular golden light.

In what has become an annual tradition, residents and visitors will step out into the fresh autumn air to see the abbey ruins illuminated and golden light dominating the night sky at the venue.

Visitors will be able to take after-dark walks around the ruins, join a free guided tour of the abbey and listen to live performances from local choirs and bands under the vaulted ceiling of the cellarium.

A family abbey tour will be held as part of the activities when people can get into character wearing monk’s robes and experience what it would have been like to be a monk at Fountains Abbey.

The choirs include:

Saturday, October 8 – Sage Gateshead Chamber Choir

Saturday. October 15 – York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir

Saturday, October 22 – Elysian Singers

Saturday, October 29 – Harrogate Choral Society

Jen Taylor, visitor experience manager at Fountains Abbey, said: “Autumn Floodlighting really does show this World Heritage Site in a whole new light.

“The atmosphere is truly magical and it highlights beautiful features of the abbey that usually go unnoticed – it’s fantastic to see visitor’s reactions to the stunning silhouette of the abbey.

“When you’ve explored all the abbey’s nooks and crannies, and soaked up the atmosphere you can stop by abbey tea rooms to find warming drinks and hot pulled pork sandwiches, burgers, sausages, soup and veggie options too.

“There’s an opportunity to get your Christmas shopping started early in the visitor centre gift shop which will be open later than usual.”

The event takes place from 5pm to 9pm on Saturday evenings throughout October.

Last entry to the grounds is 8pm and lights are switched off at 9pm.

Admission is half price, or free for National Trust and English Heritage members.

l For more details go to https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/fountains-abbey-and-studley-royal-water-garden/features/autumn-nights-with-fountains- by-floodlight-at-fountains-abbey-and-studley-royal.