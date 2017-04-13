Trip of lifetime to Uganda

Pupils, staff and parents from Highfield Prep School, part of the Harrogate Ladies’ College family of schools, have returned from the trip of a lifetime to Uganda.

The two-week trip undertaken by Year 6 pupils was organised by the school as part of on-going project to support a school in the village of Bombo in Uganda.

Highfield initially helped to raise funds to build the school and have continued to support the school since it opened last year through teacher training and vital sponsorship of the pupils which allows them to attend school.

The trip to Uganda started with a visit to the capital, Kampala, before travelling on to Bombo where Highfield teachers provided training to their Ugandan counterparts and took the whole school, many of whom had never left their village before, on a field trip to the zoo.

Highfield pupils also spent time with the children they sponsor, visiting their homes and meeting their parents.

The trip was rounded off with a safari to the Merchison Falls on the River Nile.

James Savile, Head of Highfield said: “It’s so important for children to have an understanding of the wider world in which they live. It’s key to our overall ethos at Highfield.

“Organising a trip of this nature for children so young is an ambitious project to take on, but it was absolutely worth it.

“Meeting the families, seeing how they live and spending time talking and sharing their experiences will stay with the children their whole lives.

“I’m incredibly proud of the children and of the school for enabling them to have this experience. We’re already planning another trip next year.”