Tribute in verse

Markington CE Primary School recently held a poetry competition in recognition of governor Christopher Backhouse.

To celebrate his passion for poetry, pupils were invited to choose from a selection of poets, past and present, including Roger McGough, AA Milne, Walter de la Mare and Rudyard Kipling.

Heats whittled the entrants down to the top three from each class and parents and grandparents were treated to a recital from children in Years 1-6.

Judge Caroline Backhouse declared Benedict Wray the inaugural winner and he received a cup from Christopher Backhouse.

“I chose the poem, The Sound Collector by Roger McGough,” said Benedict.

“I didn’t know all of the verses by heart for the heats but I managed to memorise it for the final,” Benedict Wray.

Headteacher Miss Dawson said the pupils showed “great courage” performing.