Teacher set to ride coast solo

A Harrogate Ladies’ College Science teacher has embarked on a challenging solo cycle in Scotland to raise money for Saint Michael’s Hospice.

John Greenhalgh, Head of Biology, is cycling the NC500, a 530 mile route around the North Coast of Scotland starting and finishing in Inverness. It’s a gruelling, hilly route that he aims to complete in just seven days, averaging 75 miles a day and carrying all his kit.

John has been training hard and when he’s not busy in the Science lab teaching, prepping for lessons, on weekend duty or spending time with his young family, he has been cycling an average 160 miles each week sometimes late at night.

For John, the pain of the physically enduring challenge will be even tougher as he has Crohn’s disease and experiences discomfort daily. He has set an ambitious target to raise £5,000, which he almost reached before he commenced the week-long challenge, and has funded all the bicycle kit, rail fare, accommodation and food himself.

John said: “I’ve been genuinely moved and overwhelmed by peoples’ generosity and the support I’ve received so far.

“This charity is very close to my heart as my mother was resident at the hospice before passing away eight years ago.”

Mrs Sylvia Brett, Principal of Harrogate Ladies’ College said: “We’re all incredibly proud of Mr Greenhalgh and his resilience and determination is a shining example of how important it is to put something back into the community.

“He is a fantastic role model for all our pupils and we wish him the very best of luck.”

John started his solitary cycle challenge on Tuesday April 4 and is recording his progress on social media sites. Follow @alifeinlycra on Twitter or visit alifeinlycra on Instagram or Facebook.

Donations at http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JohnGreenhalgh