Students mark success in A-level chemistry

Two former students from St Aidan’s and St John Fisher Associated Sixth Form, taught at St John Fisher, were invited to receive awards for their achievements in their A-Level Chemistry (Salters) in the 2016 summer exams by the Salters Institute.

Rhiannon Lyon was one of only three students in the country to receive an award for her Individual Investigation and Nathan Parker was one of only six students in the country to be awarded for his overall result of 598/600 marks, achieving full marks on all examined units.

The prestigious annual event, held at Salters’ Hall, celebrates high levels of excellence within the science education sector. Dr Annette Doherty, Senior Vice President Product Development and Supply at GlaxoSmithKline, spoke and presented the awards.

Pictured are Dr Harrison and right is Jenny Burton, both Science Teachers at St John Fisher Catholic High School, with Rhiannon Lyon and Nathan Parker.