Sporty teacher tri-ing to inspire

A Wetherby teacher recently enjoyed sporting success at international level, helping to inspire a generation of children at the same time.

Mark Mills, who teaches at St James’ Church of England Primary School, in Wetherby came 11th in his age category of the World Triathlon Championships held this year in Rotterdam last month.

The triathlete teacher followed up the event with a celebration assembly back at school, in which he talked all about the competition and what it takes to be an athlete competing at such a level.

The assembly inspired the pupils with talk of resilience, determination and the importance of having goals and facing challenges.

​Jake Pawson, a Year ​6​ pupil at St James’ said: “​I loved trying on all of the kit but I was too small for the bike. I think I’d like to have a go at it.​”

Natalie Beatson, acting Head of School, has described how proud staff all feel.

She added: “At St James’ this year, we’re launching lots of after-school sporting clubs to help make sure our children are happy and healthy learners.

“Mr Mills has helped to show our pupils the importance of being active, no doubt encouraging more children to take up a physical activity such as one of our clubs.’

This was Mr Mills’ ​third international competition, which is held every year at the start of September.

Last year, he ​competed in Cozumel, Mexico and he hopes to compete again in 2018, when the competition will take place in ​Denmark.