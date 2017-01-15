Sporty St Aidan’s in top 100 list

Harrogate’s St Aidan’s has made it into the top 100 sporting schools list.

The School Sport Magazine collates the results of hundreds of different English Schools competitions and comes up with a list of the top 100 State Schools for Sport.

This is the second year St Aidan’s have been in the list and are the only non selective school from North Yorkshire in the top 60. In 2015 they were 57th and in 2016 climbed one place to 56th.

Mr Strover, Head of PE said: “We are absolutely delighted to be included in this list of sporting schools.

“All of our students work really hard in their chosen sports and this recognition is a testament to their effort and determination.”

A school spokesman added: “An indication of just how difficult it is to reach the list can be seen when you realise that reaching the top 30 means you are in the top one per cent of sporting schools in the country while the top 100 represents the top three per cent.