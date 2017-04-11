School expansion starts

A ten-year development programme to create four new classrooms has started at Cundall Manor School with the ground-breaking ceremony.

Working with land, property and business consultancy George F White, who are project managing Cundall Manor’s development from conception to completion, the school, near Ripon, secured planning permission from Harrogate Borough Council to build the single storey extension to the Upper School.

Sir Thomas Ingilby, Chair of Governors, said: “Planning such an ambitious development project for a school brings with it a number of responsibilities: every building has to be located with consideration and foresight, functional, sensitively designed, pleasing to the eye - and affordable.

“The architectural and planning teams at George F White have embraced all of these concepts, and future generations of Cundall Manor pupils will benefit from a first-class education in these new state-of-the-art classrooms.”

The classrooms will be home to the school’s flourishing English and drama department.

George F White and the school are now looking ahead as Hunter Hardy, Head of the Architectural Team at George F White explained: “We’re now focused on the next phase, the build of the classrooms, and providing specialist advice to our client as they roll out their development plan for the next decade.”