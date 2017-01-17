Pupils in Race for Life challenge

Hundreds of pupils from a North Yorkshire School braved bracing January winds and difficult cross-country terrain as they completed the Cancer Research Race for Life.

Cundall Manor School hosted the event last week, with pupils as young as four and as old as 13 years taking part in the race.

The youngsters braved the blustery January weather to take on cancer and walk, jog or run in aid of Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work.

To help the pupils prepare, teachers have been using specially created resources by the charity which includes everything needed to stage the event as well as top fundraising tips.

Louise Bessey, Head of Girls’ Games at Cundall Manor School, said: “The Race for Life is a great addition to the school timetable.

“The whole school community is supporting the event so it will be a real team effort, all whilst raising money for a wonderful cause.

“Most of us know someone who has been affected by cancer and we all have our special reasons for taking part and wanting to help more people survive.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of events which raises millions of pounds every year to help fund vital research.

Schools across the UK are being invited to hold their own Race for Life events in aid of the charity.

They can choose a day that fits with the term calendar and pick a distance which suits the age and abilities of all pupils.

Rachel Carr, head of Race for Life, said: “Race for Life Schools is a fantastic way to have fun, get fit and save lives.

“Young people today are the generation who could see ground-breaking treatments and cures for cancer in their lifetime.

“They will be the researchers and lifesavers of tomorrow. But first, we need them to be the fundraisers of today – and walk, jog and run to help beat cancer sooner.”

For more visit: http://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/schools/index.html