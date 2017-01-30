Oxford and Cambridge offers for students

Seven students from the Associated Sixth Form have been offered places at Oxford and Cambridge for September 2017.

Four students have received offers from Oxford and a further three have offers from Cambridge.

A school spokesman said: “We would like to congratulate the students on their outstanding achievement.

“It reflects their hard work, impressive academic ability and also the dedication of their teachers, whose encouragement and support has helped them to prepare successfully for the process.

The successful students are:

Oxford University - Felicity Graham (Classics, Christchurch); Beth Plant (Human Sciences, Magdalen); Richard Anslow (Physics, St Edmund’s Hall); Elizabeth Green (English Literature and History, Pembroke).

Cambridge University - Amy Johnston (Japanese, Trinity Hall); David Soutar (Chemical Engineering, Christ’s); Jamie Ranson-Hayes (Natural Science, St John’s)

Pictured, from left, : Felicity Graham, Amy Johnston, David Soutar, Richard Anslow, Elizabeth Green , Jamie Ranson-Hayes and Beth Plant. (NADV 1701242AM)