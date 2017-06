After a rigorous selection process including formal interviews, hustings and presentations, Harrogate Grammar School has declared Ellen Young as Head Girl and George Kendall as Head Boy for June 2017-May 2018. Amy Wotherspoon, Jacob Connell, Tom Godfrey, Izzy Wood, Eve Long and Ed Lee have been appointed as Deputies.

Pictured, back from left, Tom Godfrey, Amy Wotherspoon, Izzy Wood, Eve Long, Jacob Connell and Ed Lee and front, from left, Ellen Young and Head Boy, George Kendall.