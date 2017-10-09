New facilities celebrated

A six-figure investment over the summer means students returned to new facilities at Rossett School this autumn.

A brand new learning resource centre (LRC) is currently being constructed in the heart of the school, with state-of-the-art digital facilities to complement an expanded collection of books, journals and other resources.

Meanwhile, a new student entrance has been developed, perimeter fencing and secure entry gates installed, and the final phase of the roof replacement completed, using grant money from the Conditions Improvement Fund following successful applications made to the Education Funding Agency.

Headteacher Helen Woodcock said: “In the last three years, we have spent a great deal of time looking at the practicalities of our site and ensuring it meets the needs of modern teaching and learning.

“As a result, we have developed a dedicated sixth form block, moved our thriving adult education facility into its own building, and opened new classrooms to cater for the growing demand for places at Rossett. We’ve also invested significantly in heating, roofing, windows and so on, which are all vital to making the school a comfortable and welcoming environment.”

A spokesman added that building work on the new LRC is already underway with a completion date of January 2018 expected.

“It will be flexible, allowing small classes to use it every day, as well as hosting assemblies, workshops and more at other times.

“This will include lectures and other events organised through Rossett Community Partnership, which runs the largest adult education programme in North Yorkshire from its home on the school site.

“It is in part thanks to Rossett Community Partnership that the school’s development has been possible.

“With more than 3,500 students enrolled in classes covering everything from sports psychology to making violins, it is creating funds that can be invested into facilities.”

Similarly, since taking over management of Rossett Sports Centre in 2014, when it was running at a loss approaching six figures, the school’s managers are now running an annual surplus in excess of £30,000. That money has also been reinvested into facilities, including new squash courts, changing facilities and football pitches.

Chair of governors Phil Kilford said: “Rossett is a true community school and plays a very active role in the local community, particularly through the sports centre and adult learning. We also dedicate a large amount of time in providing after school music instrumental lessons both to our students and other primaries in the area.

“The strength of these assets and the contribution they make towards improving the facilities is absolutely fantastic. The hard work of Josh Lyon and Melissa Horberry, who run the sports centre and community partnership respectively, has really paid off over the last few years.

“We’re looking forward to seeing further growth over the coming year which will make an even greater contribution to the facilities on offer to everyone.”