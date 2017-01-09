Grounds staff’s hard work cultivates award

Groundskeepers at Harrogate’s Ashville College have been highly commended by a national awards for their tireless work.

The certificate was given to the outdoors staff by the Institute of Groundsmanship (IOG), which supports and represents groundsmen and gardeners at businesses and schools across the country.

Although the overall winners of the contest were a London country club, Ashville’s significantly smaller team punched above their weight and secured a certificate of high commendation.

Every year the IOG runs a series of annual awards in a variety of categories, and Ashville’s grounds were entered for the IOG Countrywide Independent School, University or Sports Ground Team of the Year.

Ashville College’s four-man groundskeeping team – who were nominated for the award by Countrywide Turf * Amenity - maintain over 55 acres of playing fields, gardens and cricket pitches across the school campus, keeping them in stellar condition for pupils and visitors to enjoy.

Ashville College Headmaster Mark Lauder said: “This award is a great accolade for our school and the tireless efforts of our groundskeeping staff.

“Between the four of them they keep our school grounds in excellent condition so that everyone can enjoy them.

“The fact that such a small, committed team can rank alongside much larger groundskeeping departments at bigger educational establishments, and sports facilities, is a testament to their dedication and hard work.”