Enterprise teams win awards

Teams of budding entrepreneurs from schools across the Harrogate area last week celebrated their business achievements in the Young Enterprise Company Programme awards ceremony.

The awards evening took place to celebrate the hard work and dedication that student’s companies have demonstrated over the last academic year. The event also marks the first of a series of events to establish an overall UK national best company winner.

As part of Company programme over 14,500 young people aged 15-19 from across the country have set up and run a real business over the academic year. Students have made all the decisions, from deciding on the company name and product, to creating a business plan, managing their finances and selling their products.

The evening was supported by Harrogate Borough Council who provided the council chambers for the awards ceremony.

The judges were Coun Nick Brown (Mayor of Harrogate), Lee Evans (Vital Technology Group), Stuart Wilson (Harrogate Borough Council), Simon Edward (NY Design) and Mark Roberts (Beer Hawk).

Soaperb, a company from King James’s School, took home first prize which was awarded by the Mayor of Harrogate. Soaperb create vegan friendly soaps that cleanse the skin while being organic and friendly to the environment.

Soaperb, along with Don’t Judge a Book By its Cover, will go on to the North Yorkshire County Final which will take place at The Merchant Adventurers Hall, York on May 10.

Young Enterprise Manager, Jill Tinsley, said: “The standard this year was extremely high.

“We have seen some amazing Young Enterprise Companies this year and some even more amazing young people.”

Awards:

Best Communication & Teamwork - Don’t Judge a Book By Its Cover, St John Fisher Roman Catholic High School. Harrogate; Social Ethical & Environmental - Atmosphere, Queen Ethelburga’s College; Marketing Sales & Customer Focus - Soaperb, King James’s School, Knaresborough; Innovation & Entrepreneurship - Atmosphere; Financial Management - Lil Luxuries, Boroughbridge High School; Company Presentation - Soaperb, Runner Up, Don’t Judge a Book By its Cover; Best Young Enterprise Company Harrogate Area: Soaperb.