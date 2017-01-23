Bird watch to record wildlife

Eagle-Eyed pupils from a leading North Yorkshire School will be taking part in the RSPB’s Big Schools’ Birdwatch later this month.

Youngsters from Cundall Manor School will be taking part in the nationwide campaign to monitor and record the local winged wildlife across three days this January. The RSPB claim that it is the world’s biggest garden and wildlife survey aimed at individuals and the family.

Pupils have been preparing for the event by constructing bird tables and feeders to help the native wildlife during the winter.

The school, based near Thirsk and Ripon in North Yorkshire, will be encouraging its pupils to take note of the wildlife they share their school with.

The initiative at the school is being run by Victoria Wick who said: “We have a wonderful environment at Cundall Manor School and our pupils are keen to get involved with the outdoors.

“Our pupils enjoy the great outdoors and regularly engage with a wide variety of gardening and nature based activities.

“The Big Schools’ Birdwatch is a great way for our youngsters to engage with the wildlife in the school grounds while also contributing to a great campaign.”

The school will be tweeting the most interesting results. Visit www.cundallmanorschool.com