Ashville student gains prestigious scholarship

A Sixth Form student at a Harrogate school has secured a prestigious Arkwright Engineering Scholarship.

Will Farrar, a Year 12 pupil at Ashville College, was one of just 413 students nationally to be presented, at a ceremony in Ediinburgh, with the scholarship, which is designed to seek out and nurture the skills of future leaders of the engineering sector.

Beneficts of the scheme for Will include work experience and engineering work, support for projects he will pursue as part of his ongoing schoolwork, and a personal mentor to help with future plans and current projects.

To be considered for the scholarship the teenager, who is studying A-Level physics, maths and history, had to be endorsed by a teacher, then pass a two-hour aptitude test, followed by a 20-minute interview to prove his academic and personal skills and suitability for the exclusive award.

Ashville College design and technology teacher Andrew Hedges, said: “This is a superb achievement for Will and he is to be congratulated on gaining this prestigious award.

“His hard work has resulted in him becoming one of a select few to be awarded a scholarship this year by Arkwright.”