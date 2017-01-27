Dogs health and check workshops

A series of free events for dog owners is underway thanks to a partnership between Hambleton District Council and Dogs Trust.

They promote the importance of health checks and microchipping – which gives assurance that if a pet is stolen or lost, it has a better chance of being returned.

The next session is on February 6 from 11am-3pm at the Galtres Centre in Easingwold - there is no need to book.

Trained officers will be on hand to provide free: health checks, nail clipping, training advice, micro-chipping and checking.

Every Hambleton dog owner can get their pet chipped for free by going along to one of the roadshows, saving around £20 to £30. Dogs Trust is donating the microchips and aim to chip all canines attending each session.

They can also check existing microchips, updating them for new owners or changed addresses. It will soon be illegal to transfer a dog to a new owner if the dog has not been microchipped. Dogs should be at least eight weeks old when they get microchipped. All puppies (up to the age of six months old) should be fully vaccinated and must be carried.

“It is already a legal requirement for dogs to be microchipped and to wear a collar with ID tag when in public,” said Coun Stephen Watson.

“We are happy to be able to continue our partnership with Dogs Trust and offer this free service to Hambleton dog owners.”

Further events are planned each month and will be advertised locally - visit www.hambleton.gov.uk for details.