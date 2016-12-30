District's heroes recognised in New Year Honours list

Diver Jack Laugher has a new title to add to his Olympic gold as his achievement is celebrated in the New Year Honours list.

The 21-year-old from Ripon has been awarded A Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the list in recognition of his services to diving.

Also to be recognised with an MBE is Sylvia Marian Evason, joint founder of Jennyruth Workshop in Ripon, for services to People with Learning Difficulties in Yorkshire.

And school volunteer at St John Fisher Catholic High School in Harrogate, Max Bertram Mills, is awarded an MBE, for services to Education.

Michelle Beckett is awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to Disadvantaged People in the UK and Abroad.

The award caps an incredible year for Laugher, after he and partner Chris Mears won Britain's first ever diving gold medal and Yorkshire's first of the Rio Olympic Games after winning the 3m synchronised springboard.

He then won individual silver in the 3m synchronised springboard six days later.