Dementia at centre of new theatre show

Richmondshire Youth Theatre members are adding the finishing touches to their new production “We are Such Stuff as Memories are Made on”.

Taken from a line in Shakespeare’s play The Tempest, this clever title points towards the plot, based upon a literature lover’s battle with dementia and his families struggles to support him.

The project began after an approach by The Friends of Garget Walker House – a charity that supports those affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

A spokesman said: “Through practical drama workshops, and research and training provided by the Alzheimer’s Society, Richmond Youth Theatre members have created this clever and thought provoking piece of theatre.”

Shiela Blacklock, chair woman of Friends of Garget Walker House said: “We are delighted to be working with the Richmondshire Youth Theatre on this dementia awareness project.”

The show’s opening night is on Saturday 29 April in Richmond Town Hall at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5 for adults and £3 for under 18s.

The show will also visiting various venues at Aldbrough St John, Colburn, Catterick Village, Hawes and Leyburn during May.