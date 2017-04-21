Update: Police arrest woman on the run who escaped from North Yorkshire prison

Police have arrested a woman who escaped from a North Yorkshire prison while serving a five year sentence.

It was revealed last week that Donna Willis absconded from HMP Askham Grange, near York, on April 19.

Police had warned the public not to approach 36-year-old Willis, who was convicted for grievous bodily harm at Newcastle Crown Court.

Willis, who was originally from the Tyne and Wear area was believed to have travelled north and the police search was largely focused around the Northumbria area.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman today said: "Donna Willis, who absconded from HMP Askham Grange, near York, last week, has been arrested by Northumbria Police and is now in custody.



"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal to locate her."